Friday December 15th, 2017

Posted at 4:00pm

Christmas Lights
1500 block of Victoria Avenue

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in Downtown Windsor!

Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!

400 block of Louis Avenue

1400 block of Bruce Avenue

1400 block of Victoria Avenue

1600 block of Pelissier Street

1200 block of Assumption Street

1300 block of Janette Avenue

1000 block of Victoria Avenue

Near Victoria Avenue

