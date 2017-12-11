SnowNow
Monday December 11th, 2017

Posted at 10:30am

Business
The liquidation sales continues at Sears Canada locations.

Discounts range from 40% to 70% off on the majority of products, including new Christmas decorations.

Sears has closed the stand alone hardware store in the parking lot, and moved all remaining inventory to the main store.

Sales are expected to last until early January and will include all inventory, furniture, and fixtures of the stores.

The Company says that they will continue to accept Sears gift cards and redeem Sears Club Points during the liquidation period.

During the liquidation period, all sales will be final and not returnable or exchangeable.

