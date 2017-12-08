Mostly CloudyNow
-2 °C
28 °F
OvercastSat
0 °C
32 °F		OvercastSun
-1 °C
31 °F		SnowMon
-1 °C
30 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday December 8th, 2017

Posted at 7:35pm

Christmas
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hundreds of people came out to Jackson Park, Friday evening, for the lighting of Bright Lights Windsor.

The City of Windsor’s unique display features a giant illuminated tree in the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens, thousands of lights, special light shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, as well as weekend carriage rides.

Interested in checking out the displays? Here’s everything you need to know:

Hours:

The park will be lit every night from 6:30pm to 10pm.

Parking:

The main lot at Jackson park will be closed, but there are several other parking options close to the park. Find those here.

Light Shows:

Special light shows will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, 7:45pm, 8:30pm and 9pm.

Activities And Performances:

Horse-drawn carriage rides and festive performances will take place on Fridays and Saturdays. Find a complete schedule here.

Watch the #BrightLightsWindsor countdown!

Posted by windsoriteDOTca – windsor's hyper-local news & culture on Friday, December 8, 2017

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.