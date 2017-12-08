Hundreds of people came out to Jackson Park, Friday evening, for the lighting of Bright Lights Windsor.

The City of Windsor’s unique display features a giant illuminated tree in the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens, thousands of lights, special light shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, as well as weekend carriage rides.

Interested in checking out the displays? Here’s everything you need to know:

Hours:

The park will be lit every night from 6:30pm to 10pm.

Parking:

The main lot at Jackson park will be closed, but there are several other parking options close to the park. Find those here.

Light Shows:

Special light shows will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, 7:45pm, 8:30pm and 9pm.

Activities And Performances:

Horse-drawn carriage rides and festive performances will take place on Fridays and Saturdays. Find a complete schedule here.