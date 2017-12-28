windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
Advertise
News Tips
Now
-17 °C
1 °F
Thu
-11 °C
13 °F
Fri
-8 °C
18 °F
Sat
-9 °C
16 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
Features >
Photo Of The Day
Photo Of The Day – Thursday December 28th, 2017
Thursday December 28th, 2017
Posted at 7:30am
Photo Of The Day
April Particelli
Last updated: Thursday December 28th, 9:06am
Do You Like This Article?
Comment With Facebook
ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our
Comment Policy
.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.
Trending
Open And Closed: The Windsor Business Scene In 2017
OPP Looking To Identify Suspects In Early Morning Kingsville Robbery
City Relaxes Hard-Sided Container Requirement For The Holidays
Free Public Skating Over The Holidays
Extreme Cold Warning Issued
Ticket Worth $1,000,000 Unclaimed In Windsor
Fire In Leamington
Bright Lights Windsor Set To Light Up Jackson Park December 8th
Bulk Collection Program Fee Could Be Reduced
Editor's Picks
Ticket Worth $1,000,000 Unclaimed In Windsor
Open Streets Could Return In 2018
Residential Development Charges Reduced In Harrow
OPP Looking To Identify Suspects In Early Morning Kingsville Robbery
Open And Closed: The Windsor Business Scene In 2017
It Could Cost More To Purchase A Commemorative Bench In Windsor
Bulk Collection Program Fee Could Be Reduced
Kettle Campaign Surpasses Goal
Sparky Helps 100’s
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2017 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.
Comment With Facebook