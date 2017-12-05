SnowNow
Tuesday December 5th, 2017

Posted at 7:39pm

Christmas
The first annual Bright Lights Windsor kicks off this Friday at Jackson Park and the City of Windsor has released plans for parking.

The city says that the main Jackson Park entrance and parking lot off Tecumseh Road East will be closed to facilitate event activities, but there will be several parking options nearby all within a few minutes’ walk.

Those lots include:

  • Kennedy Collegiate lot can be accessed from McDougall Street. A limited number of accessible permit parking spots are available at the north end.
  • Parks & Recreation Field House located at  2365 McDougall Street (Approximately 6 minute walk)
  • Parks & Recreation Main Office located at 2450 McDougall Street (Approximately 8 minute walk)
  • Parks Yard (Intersection of McDougall Street and Memorial Drive)
  • Parkside Tennis and Windsor Lawn Bowling (only accessible via McDougall through Parks Yard)

 

