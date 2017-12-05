Essex County OPP is urging residents and business owners to ensure their video surveillance equipment is in working order and recording in order to assist police in the event of a crime.

Police say that too often they attend the scene of a break and enter, assault or even more serious crime, only to find installed audio/video equipment that is either not operational or simply not recording.

They go onto stress that in today’s technological society, video capabilities have become not only more advanced but increasingly more affordable to those wishing to protect their properties.

Historically, police have been able to make significant arrests, positively identifying suspects on privately recorded video surveillance at crime scenes.

In addition, the existence of such equipment and the public advertising of its presence certainly acts as a deterrent to those considering criminal acts.

“Although our members strive to not only expeditiously respond to crime, we aim to proactively work toward its prevention. It is greatly beneficial to the police to have the assistance from property owners when able, to help to deter crime, identify criminals and place them before the judicial system,” said Inspector Glenn Miller of the Essex County OPP.