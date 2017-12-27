Partly CloudyNow
Wednesday December 27th, 2017

Posted at 12:37pm

Kingsville
OPP photos

OPP are looking to identify three suspects involved in a robbery of a Kingsville convenience store.

Police say it happened around 5:45am on December 27th, 2017 in the 1500 block of Seacliff Drive.

They say that the three masked suspects entered the store brandishing weapons and confronted the clerk and demanding cash.

The clerk was not injured during the robbery, and the suspects fled with a minimal amount of cash and tobacco products.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a small motor vehicle northbound on Essex County Road 45.

Any one with information is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Major Crimes Unit at 519-723-2491.

 

