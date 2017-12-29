OPP are sending out another reminder to drivers that the top 4 causal factors of injury and death on our roadways are distracted driving, impaired driving, aggressive driving and failure to wear seat belts.

OPP Sergeant David Rektor issued this statement:

“Sometimes I wish people would driver their vehicle like they do a grocery cart! When people operate a grocery cart they are respectful and courteous. You don’t see them tail-gating other shoppers with carts or honking at them if they go to slow. You seldom see them try to cut off another shopper or pull in front of another cart so close that it causes the other shopper to lose control. You’ll never see someone offer a hand gesture to someone because they may have made a mistake while driving their cart. There is no stunt driving and no one popping wheelies with their grocery buggy trying to look cool! Very seldom does someone push a cart while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Carts don’t have speed-limiters and seldom do you see a shopper speeding down an aisle with their grocery cart because they are very aware that they may hit someone and hurt them. When the aisles are slippery, they slow down and use extreme caution, they even warn others! You’ll usually see parents use the seat belt where it’s provided because they are concerned about their child’s safety. You don’t need indicator lights, horns, or mirrors on grocery carts because everyone is kind and considerate and realizes that they all share the aisle. You seldom see cart operators on the phone while pushing because they realize it’s too dangerous and clumsy to do. More importantly, if they see another shopper having difficulty on the side of the aisle, they will slowly go around them or … get this … offer to help. There’s no need for posted speed limits in the aisles, because people use common sense and there is no need for police patrol! You never see a muti-cart pileup that closes aisles for hours on end! I can only imagine how safe our roads would be if we all drove our vehicles like we do our grocery carts.”