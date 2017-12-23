Last updated: Saturday December 23rd, 5:36pm

An Essex County OPP officer was sent to hospital after his cruiser struck from behind while parked on the shoulder of the 401.

OPP say that it was struck by another vehicle travelling eastbound, just east of Highway 77 around 2:50pm on December 23rd, 2017.

The officer and four of five occupants in a Volkswagen were sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 77 are closed pending the investigation by the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators.