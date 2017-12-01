Partly CloudyNow
Friday December 1st, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

Lakeshore
Starting Today, off road vehicles will be allowed on some municipal roadways through to April 30th from 7am to 10pm daily.

In January of 2016, Lakeshore Council initiated a successful pilot project with a trial period permitting ORV’s on municipal roads. The initial request was for ice fishing and recreational use.

Operator and vehicle requirements are regulated by Ontario Legislation which require a person to have a vehicle permit and a displayed number plate on the vehicle. The vehicle must also be insured with a motor vehicle liability policy that conforms to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act, and the Insurance Act. Operators must be at least 16 years of age and all riders must wear a motorcycle helmet while operating the vehicle.

Maps of the designated roadways can be found on the Town’s website.

