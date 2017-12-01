Mostly CloudyNow
Friday December 1st, 2017

Posted at 3:30pm

Health
A new hospital in Windsor is moving forward.

Dr. Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care announced Friday afternoon that the new Windsor-Essex Regional Hospital redevelopment project is moving forward.

The province, along with the Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network, Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare are working on early planning for the new hospital, urgent care and other system components. The hospital will offer a variety of programs and services including emergency department, intensive care, coronary care, cardiology, and neonatal intensive care services. These services will be finalized as the planning process moves forward.

