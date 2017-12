After a lengthy search and competitive recruitment process, Sandra Zwiers has been hired as the County’s new Director of Finance/Treasurer.

Zwiers has been the Director of Financial Services for the Town of Kingsville since 2004. She is currently the Vice President of the Municipal Finance Officers Association (MFOA), is a graduate of the University of Waterloo and holds a Professional Accounting (CPA) designation.

Zwiers will start in the role effective January 15th, 2018.