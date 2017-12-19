The new year will bring a new direction for The City Grill in Downtown Windsor.

As of January 2nd, 2018 it will be known as The City Grill Event Centre.

“The market space opportunity for a top quality event centre provider in the City of Windsor and Essex County is something that the owners of The City Grill could not ignore. We completed our research and found that there was a need for an event venue that would provide an opportunity for sophistication to meet history. For over six years, The City Grill has provided a unique culinary experience matched by exceptional customer service.The time is now right in the event centre market space for us to couple the ambiance of a historical Windsor building with a great culinary experience and valued customer service,” said Matt Komsa, Managing Partner.

Special occasions such as elegant or casual cocktail parties, corporate events, wedding receptions, galas and fundraisers, holiday celebrations, and other events will be the focus.

The City Grill Event Centre will offer the option to book up to 7000 square feet with seating capacity up to 350 including the very intimate private reserve room and the Birks Room. Catering will come complete with special culinary and refreshment packages designed specifically for the client.

The City Grill will continue to hold its signature events such as Duelling Pianos, Mothers Day Brunch, Easter Brunch along with some unique and exciting events.

Komsa thanked all of the past patrons of The City Grill for their support and commitment over the years.

Operations at Level 3 Vodka Emporium upstairs will remain the same.