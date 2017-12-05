Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday December 5th, 2017

Posted at 11:00am

A vigil will take place Wednesday on the UWindsor campus in honour of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

In 1991, the Parliament of Canada created the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women in response to the massacre of 14 women — most of whom were engineering students — at l’École Polytechnique de Montréal on December 6th, 1989.

Starting at 5:30pm, the candlelight vigil will take place at the Memorial of Hope, between Dillon and Essex halls.

Following the brief ceremony, attendees will move to the CAW Student Centre’s Alumni Auditorium for a screening of the film A Better Man at 6pm.

