Love Christmas? The Amherstburg River Lights Festival is in full swing!

The festival features over 100 lighted displays, 2 large animated fireworks displays, a computerized Christmas tree light display set to Christmas music, and much more.

The River Lights Festival is lighted nightly from 5:30pm to 9:30pm and is in two locations in Amherstburg: the Navy Yard Park and Toddy Jones Park.