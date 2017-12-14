The need continues in the community as Christmas get closer.

The Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation says that to date they have been able to help 752 families as a result of the generosity of individuals, organizations and businesses.

Officials say that they predict that at least 50 more families will require assistance over the coming weeks.

They say that this week alone a mother of three had her house broken into and the thieves took all of her Christmas gifts and other household items that included small appliances, TV and even the children’s clothing. She is receiving social assistance and has no financial means to replace any of these items.

“This time of year can be heartbreaking for many. Here at WECAS, we deal with very difficult situations that involve young children, and teens. As the holidays draw near, the pressures increase. A contribution towards local families will go a long way in terms of reducing the stress felt by many,” said Mike Clark, Manager of Public Relations and Fund Development for the Society.

To adopt a family at a cost of $350 or to make a general donation to a Child’s Holiday Needs, you can call 519-252-1171, ext. 3360 or visit www.wecaf.on.ca.