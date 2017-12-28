It has been a successful start for the new transit service in the Town of LaSalle.

LaSalle Transit route 25 has provided over 13,000 free rides in the first four months of operation, and the town is reminding residents that fares will be charged starting January 2nd, 2018.

“We are pleased with LaSalle Transit and have received many positive comments from our residents,” said Mayor Ken Antaya. “LaSalle Council is committed to providing a transit service that enables our residents to travel within our municipality, and our partnership with Transit Windsor is working well allowing riders to travel to and from the City of Windsor.”

Riders can transfer for free to Transit Windsor routes including the South Windsor 7, Dougal 6 and Dominion 5 giving them access to places like St. Clair College, University of Windsor, downtown Windsor and Devonshire Mall.

“Transit Windsor has heard many positive comments on the service being provided on the LaSalle 25 route. Passengers are pleased with the ability to travel to and from the Town of LaSalle with the ability to connect with buses to go anywhere across the City of Windsor. The partnership between the two municipalities in providing public transit has certainly been a positive experience thus far,” said Patrick Delmore, Executive Director, Transit Windsor.

The LaSalle 25 route will use the same fare that is used on all Transit Windsor buses starting at $3 for a single ride.

The bus service runs from Monday to Saturday, from 7am to 7pm. The route is covered by two buses during the weekday peak morning and afternoon hours, one starting at St. Clair College and one at Morton Drive and Front Road. One bus will operate weekdays on non-peak hours, and one bus on Saturdays.

There are more than 90 bus stops located along the route. This route captures about 75% of the homes in the urban areas of LaSalle.