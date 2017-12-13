LaSalle Town Council has unanimously adopted a bylaw to repeal its Taxicab Licencing Bylaw.

This means that as of December 16th, 2017, the town will no longer licence taxicabs or drivers. Currently, the only taxi service licenced to operate in the town is LaSalle Taxi.

The town says that as of December 16th, LaSalle Taxi will no longer have a licence to operate within the town. The bylaw repeal was put into place based on a number of complaints received about LaSalle Taxi. The complaints were about things like the condition of the cabs inside and outside, delay in pick-up or never showing up and the lack of the display of drivers’ licences and Passenger Bill of Rights. Another complaint received was that the drivers were sometimes talking on their cell phones while driving, and not using a hands-free device. LaSalle administration has contacted the taxi broker on a number of occasions and was not satisfied with the response received about these and other issues.

“Not using a hands-free device while on a cell phone and driving exposes the municipality to a great liability, not to mention is legislated. We have an obligation to provide a safe and reliable service to our community,” said Mayor Ken Antaya.

LaSalle Taxi was the only taxicab company that was licenced in the town, and this gave them the right to be the only taxicab company to pick-up passengers in the town. With the repeal of the bylaw, the residents of LaSalle can now contact taxicab companies that are licenced in other municipalities for pick-up or drop-off.