The Salvation Army reports that they are significantly short of this year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign goal of $315,000.

With just eight days left in the campaign they say they are $143,000 short.

They also report that of a possible 51 shifts a day, almost 20% of kettle shifts are vacant.

“There’s just eight days left in order to reach our goal and meet the needs of those in our community,” says Major Paul Rideout, Director of Community & Family Services. “We have faith the goal can be reached if we have enough volunteers.”

Volunteers are urgently needed to fill the empty shifts between now until December 23rd.

“We need a Cinderella type finish,” says Public Relations & Development Representative, Shannon Wise. “Hidden poverty is a real issue in Windsor and our campaign has to be successful in order to help the most vulnerable in our city.”

Those wanting to answer the call can sign up online at www.windsorchristmaskettles.ca or call the Kettle Hotline 519-971-5878.

Donations can be made online at www.FilltheKettle.com, www.SalvationArmy.ca, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.