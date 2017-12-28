It is going to cost more for the city to look good over the summer months.

According to City Administration, the cost of planing flowers in City parks, gateways, city properties, and facilities has been on the increase over the last couple of years.

They say that this is a result of limited supply from greenhouse growers who have decided to focus more on fruits, vegetables, and other products with higher profit margins.

As a result in 2018, one time funding of 80,000 was approved during city budget deliberations.

Administration says that again for 2018 costs have continued to increase and $90,000 would need to be approved by council for 2017. This budget increase would maintain the current level of service provided by the Parks Department.

Without this budget increase, the number of floral displays and planting of materials within Parks would be reduced throughout the city. The number of hanging baskets would be required to be reduced by approximately 20% from the existing level of 1,000 baskets to 800 baskets as the budget funding would not be sufficient to maintain current quantities.

City Council debates the budget on January 15th and 16th.