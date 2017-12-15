André Juneau has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, effective December 14th, 2017.

Michael Cautillo who was the first CEO recently resigned from the corporation after being on personal leave since August. Juneau will be taking on the role of CEO on an interim basis until the position is permanently filled through a selection process led by the Government of Canada.

Juneau was initially appointed as an interim member of the board of WDBA in February 2017. In October 2017 he resigned from the board and took on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), absorbing the responsibilities of WDBA’s day-to-day operations while Cautillo was on leave.

“We are pleased that Mr. André Juneau is taking on the role of interim CEO of WDBA, and continuing to provide skilled guidance and seamless oversight to deliver the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. The Government of Canada is committed to building the new bridge, which will support economic growth by ensuring the continuous flow of people and goods between Canada and the U.S,” said The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities in a news release.