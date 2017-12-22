The Green Bean Cafe is holding their seventh annual Community Christmas Dinner this Monday.

The dinner is open to everyone, especially the hundreds of students stick around the university campus for the holidays, along with families and individuals looking for new ways to celebrate the Christmas season.

The traditional Christmas dinner includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, carrots, brussel sprouts, squash, as well as vegan and vegetarian options, and a delicious selection of desserts.

The dinner is free as a gift to their neighbourhood and starts at noon.

All they ask is that if you plan to attend that you call the cafe at 519-997-4710, or email [email protected] to register so we they make sure we have enough food.