Windsor area Tim Hortons’ have partnered with city and county departments to once again to offer free public skating during the Christmas break.

WINDSOR:

WFCU Centre (Corporal A.P. Grenon rink)

Thursday, January 4th

1:30pm to 3:20pm

Forest Glade Arena

Thursday, December 28th

1:25pm to 3:15pm

South Windsor Arena

Wednesday, December 27th:

1:25pm to 3:15pm

Thursday, January 4th

1:25pm to 3:15pm

AMHERSTBURG:

Libro Credit Union Centre

Friday, December 29th

1:30pm to 3:30pm

Friday, January 5th

11am to 1pm

KINGSVILLE:

Kingsville Arena

Thursday, December 28th

1:30pm to 2:50pm

Thursday, January 4th

1:30pm to 2:50pm

LASALLE:

Vollmer Complex

Tuesday, January 2nd

2pm to 4pm

Thursday, January 4th

2pm to 4pm

LEAMINGTON:

Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex

Thursday, December 28th

1:30pm to 2:50pm

Thursday, January 4th

1:30pm to 2:50pm

TECUMSEH:

Tecumseh Arena

Sunday, December 31st

1pm to 2:30pm

HARROW:

Harrow & Colchester Community Arena

Wednesday, December 27th

2pm to 3:30pm

Thursday, December 28th

2pm to 3:30pm