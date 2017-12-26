Windsor area Tim Hortons’ have partnered with city and county departments to once again to offer free public skating during the Christmas break.
WINDSOR:
Thursday, January 4th
1:30pm to 3:20pm
Forest Glade Arena
Thursday, December 28th
1:25pm to 3:15pm
South Windsor Arena
Wednesday, December 27th:
1:25pm to 3:15pm
1:25pm to 3:15pm
AMHERSTBURG:
Libro Credit Union Centre
Friday, December 29th
1:30pm to 3:30pm
11am to 1pm
KINGSVILLE:
Kingsville Arena
Thursday, December 28th
1:30pm to 2:50pm
1:30pm to 2:50pm
LASALLE:
Vollmer Complex
Tuesday, January 2nd
2pm to 4pm
2pm to 4pm
LEAMINGTON:
Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex
Thursday, December 28th
1:30pm to 2:50pm
Thursday, January 4th
1:30pm to 2:50pm
TECUMSEH:
Tecumseh Arena
Sunday, December 31st
1pm to 2:30pm
HARROW:
Harrow & Colchester Community Arena
Wednesday, December 27th
2pm to 3:30pm
Thursday, December 28th
2pm to 3:30pm
