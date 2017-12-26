OvercastNow
-12 °C
10 °F
Partly CloudyTue
-11 °C
12 °F		ClearWed
-12 °C
11 °F		OvercastThu
-11 °C
13 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday December 26th, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Windsor area Tim Hortons’ have partnered with city and county departments to once again to offer free public skating during the Christmas break.

WINDSOR:

WFCU Centre (Corporal A.P. Grenon rink)
Thursday, January 4th
1:30pm to 3:20pm

Forest Glade Arena
Thursday, December 28th
1:25pm to 3:15pm

South Windsor Arena
Wednesday, December 27th:
1:25pm to 3:15pm

Thursday, January 4th
1:25pm to 3:15pm

AMHERSTBURG:
Libro Credit Union Centre
Friday, December 29th
1:30pm to 3:30pm

Friday, January 5th
11am to 1pm

KINGSVILLE:
Kingsville Arena
Thursday, December 28th
1:30pm to 2:50pm

Thursday, January 4th
1:30pm to 2:50pm

LASALLE:
Vollmer Complex
Tuesday, January 2nd
2pm to 4pm

Thursday, January 4th
2pm to 4pm

LEAMINGTON:
Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex
Thursday, December 28th
1:30pm to 2:50pm

Thursday, January 4th
1:30pm to 2:50pm

TECUMSEH:
Tecumseh Arena
Sunday, December 31st
1pm to 2:30pm

HARROW:
Harrow & Colchester Community Arena
Wednesday, December 27th
2pm to 3:30pm

Thursday, December 28th
2pm to 3:30pm

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.