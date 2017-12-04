The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook for the Lake Erie shoreline.

Officials say that current forecasts are predicting sustained wind speeds of 40 to 45 km/hr, with potential gusts to 70 km/hr, from the south/southwest tonight and into tomorrow. The wind speeds will continue throughout the day tomorrow with the wind direction shifting to west/southwest.

Current lake levels are below flood watch notification criteria, however they say that with the duration of the predicted wind there is the possibility

for near shore erosion with wave overtopping and spray. In the areas of direct wave attack, there is also the possibility of potential breakwall damage.

The potential areas of the region most affected by the winds are the south and west shorelines of Pelee Island, the western shoreline of Point Pelee National Park, the shoreline of the Municipality of Leamington west of Point Pelee National Park and along the shorelines of the Towns of Kingsville, Essex and Amherstburg.