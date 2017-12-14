ClearNow
-8 °C
18 °F
ClearThu
-7 °C
20 °F		Snow ShowersFri
-3 °C
26 °F		Snow ShowersSat
-1 °C
31 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday December 14th, 2017

Posted at 1:40pm

Crime
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Five people have been charged after a police investigation into suspected trafficking of cocaine from a residence in the city.

Police say that on December 13th officers applied for and were granted judicial permission to search a residence located in the 2500 block of Lauzon Road.

At approximately 8:15pm police executed the search warrant and five adults were located in the residence.

Police seized 8.1 grams of suspected cocaine, 232.6 grams of suspected marijuana, $4,265 in Canadian currency, $419 in American currency, a loaded rifle, loaded handgun, canister of bear spray, firearm ammunition and a digital scale.

All five occupants were arrested without incident.

Richard Marchand, a 39-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm without licence.

Danielle Batson, a 37-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm without licence.

Dustin Melniciuk, a 29-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with possession of a firearm without licence and possession of a controlled substance.

Sean Kiyoshk, a 28-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with possession of a firearm without licence.

Jason Fortais, a 33-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with possession of a firearm without licence.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.