Essex Town Council has taken the first step towards establishing a unique program designed to support farmers and rural business owners while creating new destinations for visitors.

The Rural Business and Tourism Community Improvement Plan will waive development fees and provide funds to eligible businesses along County Road 50 to improve their properties and expand their operations, much like the CIPs in the urban centres of Essex, Harrow, and Colchester. The new plan would extend the boundaries of the Colchester CIP and is the first of its kind in the region.

“A growing wine region and lakeside location has created a perfect tourist destination and a favourable business climate for entrepreneurs,” says Nelson Silveira, Town of Essex Economic Development Officer. “We’re looking to play to those strengths by offering additional incentives to agricultural property owners.”

Development may include the establishment of retail storefronts, pick your own operations, product processing and packaging, or accommodations such as bed and breakfasts.

”Our community has a proud history of agriculture,” adds Silveira. “We want to embrace that history and make it a bigger part of why people make the Town of Essex their destination of choice.”

The Town will host a public meeting in early 2018 to garner feedback from stakeholders and citizens.