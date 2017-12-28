One person is facing charges after a crash on Christmas Day.

Police say it happened around 9pm on Highway 401 near its intersection with Highway 3 in Tecumseh.

They say that a red Chevrolet and a white Ford collided and upon police investigation, the driver of the Ford was arrested after being found to be under the influence of alcohol.

A 52-year-old male from Windsor is charged with drive motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood and driving while under suspension.