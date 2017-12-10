Last updated: Sunday December 10th, 1:54pm
One person was killed in a crash in the county Sunday.
OPP say that it happened around 11:40am at the intersection of Essex County Roads 46...
The winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 guaranteed $1 million prize draw was sold in Windsor. The draw took place on Saturday, December 2, 2017. Lotto 6/49 includes a guaranteed...
Aphria has entered into an agreement to become a medical cannabis supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart.
Under the terms of the agreement the Company will supply Aphria branded medical cannabis products.
Subject...
The first annual Bright Lights Windsor kicks off this Friday at Jackson Park and the City of Windsor has released plans for parking.
The city says that the main Jackson Park...
Windsor Police have begun their annual deployment at Devonshire Mall to assist with the busy holiday shopping season, and have already stopped a fraud operation.
Police say that around 10am on...
Photo from Go Fund Me
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a 24-year-old Windsor man pay for medical expenses after a skiing accident left him in the hospital...
Hundreds of people came out to Jackson Park, Friday evening, for the lighting of Bright Lights Windsor.
The City of Windsor’s unique display features a giant illuminated tree in the Queen...
