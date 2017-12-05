The County of Essex’s credit rating has been upgraded to an AA+, with stable outlook, from Standard & Poor’s (S&P). The County of Essex has the highest credit rating afforded to a county level government in Ontario.

“This rating provided by S&P is really a reflection of the strengthening of initiatives and financial stewardship practices and policies subscribed to by our County Council” said Rob Maisonville, Chief Administrative Officer for the County of Essex. “Sound financial health and correlating financial management principles are integral to ensuring we can continue to provide residents with high-quality services”.

Additional factors in upgrading the County’s credit rating quality includes; continued improvements in regional economic performance, strong financial management, exceptional liquidity levels, a very strong budgetary performance, a predictable and well-balanced institutional framework and low debt.