The City of Windsor has relaxed the hard-sided container requirement over the next two weeks allowing two extra bags of garbage to be placed at the curb alongside your normal garbage cans for pick up.

Residents are reminded not to place garbage bags on top of their garbage pails.

The hard-sided container requirement will once again become effective January 8th, 2018.

Residents are encouraged to recycle all wrapping paper and boxes. Paper bags and boxes can be used for any recycling that does not fit in the red box.