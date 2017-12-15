For the second year in a row, Chrysler Pacifica has been named AutoTRADER.ca’s Top Pick for Minivan.

The winner is chosen by a roster of top automotive journalists. All vehicles currently on sale in the Canadian marketplace are considered in 14 categories.

The Pacifica earned the top spot amongst its peers based on measures such as value, innovation, performance, comfort, technology and ultimate desirability.

In addition, for the first time, the industry-first Pacifica Hybrid was factored into the expert judges’ decision. Pacifica Hybrid takes the minivan a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain, achieving 2.6 Le/100km (109 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe)) in city driving, 53 kilometres of all-electric range and 911 km of total driving range.

“Now with added plug-in hybrid capability, the Chrysler Pacifica is not only the most attractive and feature-rich minivan on the market – but the most environmentally-friendly as well,” said AutoTRADER.ca Managing Editor, Michael Bettencourt. “For its ability to haul the family without using their weight in fuel, the Chrysler Pacifica is a natural choice for Top Minivan.”