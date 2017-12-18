Mostly CloudyNow
5 °C
41 °F
Mostly CloudyTue
8 °C
46 °F		ClearWed
0 °C
32 °F		OvercastThu
2 °C
35 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday December 18th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Christmas Lights
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The campus of UWindsor is festive for the season.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.