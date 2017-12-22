City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday, December 25th and Tuesday, December 26th, 2017 and on Monday, January 1st, 2018 for New Year’s Day.

311 Call Centre:

The 311 Call Centre will have reduced hours from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Friday, December 22nd, and Friday, December 29th, 2017. The Call Centre will be closed on December 25th and 26th, 2017 and January 1st, 2018.

211 Windsor-Essex:

The 211 Call Centre will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the holiday period.

Garbage and Recycling Collections:

There will be no residential collection services on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day. Residential collection services will be delayed after these holidays.

Night commercial collection will not change.

Public Drop-off & Household Chemical Waste Depots:

The depots, located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed on Sunday, December 24th, Monday, December 25th and Tuesday, December 26th, 2017 as well as Sunday, December 31st and Monday, January 1st, 2018.

Parks and Recreation:

Community and customer care centres continue with scheduled rentals, but facility hours are adjusted on a number of days. Arenas close at 2pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and all arenas are closed on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, as well as Boxing Day.

Lanspeary Lions and Charles Clark Square outdoor rinks will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and are closed on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park is open nightly until January 7, 2018, 5:30pm to 10pm with special light shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Parking Enforcement:

There will be no parking enforcement and the ticket payment office will be closed on December 25th and 26th, 2017, as well as January 1st, 2018.