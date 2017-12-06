Employees at FCA Canada’s Windsor Assembly Plant filled eight Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica minivans with donated toys for local children in need.

The minivans – appropriately decked out as Santa’s eight reindeer – will deliver their contents to Sparky’s Toy Drive, an annual local holiday campaign which collects brand new toys for over 3,200 children in need throughout the Windsor-Essex community. The program is organized by Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.

“FCA Windsor Assembly employees have been an integral part of Sparky’s Toy Drive success over the years,” said Sean Costello, Sparky’s Toy Drive Coordinator, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services. “They are consistently our largest contributor and their donations prove year after year that this program could not exist without them.”

Since 2002, employees have filled over 80 minivans with toys valued at over $200,000.

“Over the years, as the program grew, Windsor Assembly’s donations grew too, and we’re incredibly grateful for this partnership,” Costello continued, “On behalf of the Windsor Fire and Rescue Services we would like to extend our gratitude to FCA employees for these last 15 years of generous support.”