Christmas came early for the Belle Vue National Historic Site as they received a major boost towards restoration efforts with a $20,000 donation from The Whelan Family in memory of the late Honourable Eugene Francis Whelan and his late wife Elizabeth.

“Amherstburg’s rich history includes Belle Vue National Historic Site,” explained Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. “The Town of Amherstburg has stepped up to support Belle Vue’s restoration as we believe that Belle Vue will inspire future generations by connecting people, preserving national heritage and fueling the creative vitality of our community.”

As a Keystone Window donor, a plaque in memory of the Honourable Eugene and Elizabeth Whelan will be placed below the window in the former free-standing building that contained the original pioneer kitchen with cooking fireplace and bake oven.

The town says that this is both a fitting and wonderful place to recognize their commitment as Eugene and Elizabeth Whelan welcomed many individuals into their family kitchen over the years.

This Keystone Window is one of ten memorial windows and is part of the one million dollar Phase 1 fundraising goal for the Town of Amherstburg and the Belle Vue Conservancy, a not for profit, volunteer committee.

“One of our parents’ favorite things was to watch the ships pass and the sun set on the Detroit River in front of their home in the former Township of Anderdon. They never tired of the many freighters, the flowing river, or the beauty of the ever-changing sunset,” said daughter Theresa Whelan. “We are truly honoured that through this window, generations to come, will enjoy a similar view, all while understanding the history of this national treasure and how the greater community of Amherstburg began.”