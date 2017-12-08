ClearNow
Friday December 8th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

Christmas
Bright Lights Windsor kicks off Friday evening at 6:30pm in Jackson Park. The park will be lit every night until January 7th. Here is all you need to know to join the fun.

Hours:

The park will be lit every night from 6:30pm to 10pm.

Parking:

The main lot at Jackson park will be closed, but there is several other parking options close to the park.  Find those here.

Light Shows:

Special light shows will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, 7:45pm, 8:30pm and 9pm.

Activities And Performances:

Horse-drawn carriage rides and festive performances will take place on Fridays and Saturdays.  Find a complete schedule here.

