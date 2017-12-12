The City of Windsor is opening the gates to Bright Lights Windsor earlier then originally planned.

The city says that the turnout for the first weekend was truly excellent, as thousands of people of all ages lined up to enjoy the show.

To allow families to arrive a little earlier and enjoy the display each night, gates will now be opening at 5:30pm while special programming and events on Thursday to Saturday will continue to start at 6:30pm. Gates close at 10pm.

The city also says that the horse and carriage rides that were offered on opening night have been discontinued for the remainder of the event dates due to safety concerns.