Last updated: Friday December 22nd, 2:39pm

Windsor Police are investigating a robbery at a jewellery store in the 7200 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say that around 12:30pm, the suspect entered the business with his identity concealed with clothing while brandishing a firearm. The suspect allegedly smashed a display case, took a quantity of jewelry and fled the area on foot.

He was last seen running eastbound from the business.

Officers searched the area and the local school boards were advised of the incident. They have since been advised that there is no immediate threat in the area.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s or 40’s, 5’10, with a thin build.

He wore a dark blue ball cap and a white scarf, dark blue jacket, and white rim around the sole of his shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.