On Wednesday December 20th at 3am, officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 2800 block of Howard for a report of a person with a gun.

Officers arrived and could hear screaming coming from a room at the hotel. Officers entered the room and several people left but were uncooperative with the investigation. Information was received that there may have been a male with a long gun involved in the incident who left the area.

At approximately 4:20am, officers were called to a business in the area of Howard Avenue and Charles Street for a report of a man with a gun. Police were told that a man was walking through the building bleeding from the foot and carrying a shotgun.

Police arrived and learned that employees had evacuated after seeing the man with the gun.

The suspect was last seen running barefoot eastbound away from the building. Police learned that the suspect injured his foot while at the business and left a blood trail behind.

Officers established a perimeter and began tracking the suspect with the assistance of the K9 Unit.

The suspect was located in the 500 block of Charles Street hiding under a back porch of a residence. Officers were able to apprehend the man with the assistance of Police Service Dog Kato and he was subsequently placed under arrest. Police say he was also found to be in possession of a loaded shotgun which was seized.

There were no serious injuries reported to police and the investigation is ongoing.

A 42 year old male from Windsor is facing several firearm related charges.