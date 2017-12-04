Access to Black Oak Heritage Park is being fenced off by the City of Windsor until early 2018 to ensure the safety of residents and the natural environment.

The park, including the natural areas will be fenced with signage saying “closed to the public” effective immediately.

In December 2015, Black Oak Heritage Park and Broadway Park, including the dog park, were closed due to construction work on the new bridge plaza and perimeter road. These works required the closure of Broadway Street which is the main access for these parks.

They city says that, since that time, improper usage of the natural park area has resulted in damage to species and habitat, so temporary fencing will now be in place until early 2018.

Other nearby natural areas to explore include Ojibway Park and Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park, while the closest dog parks would be Optimist Park and Remington Park.