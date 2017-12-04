Aphria has entered into an agreement to become a medical cannabis supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart.

Under the terms of the agreement the Company will supply Aphria branded medical cannabis products.

Subject to Health Canada’s approval of Shoppers Drug Mart’s application to be a licensed producer, the products will be sold online, as Canadian regulations currently restrict the sale of medical cannabis in retail pharmacies.

“We have an impeccable record cultivating and producing high-quality, medical-grade cannabis,” said Vic Neufeld, CEO of Aphria. “These traits make us a strong partner for an organization looking to serve and support Canadian patients.”