Local family members bereaved by the death of a child will come together for the 9th annual Candlelight Service on Sunday, December 7th, 2017.

The Candlelight Service is part of the Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting which unites family and friends around the globe in lighting candles to honour and remember children who have died at any age from any cause. It is also an extension of the agency’s support group for bereaved parents who have lost a child.

“For many families this is an opportunity to come together to openly mourn their child who died,” says bereavement specialist with CMHA-WECB, Colleen Campo. “For those whose pain is new it is a safe place to come together with others who feel the same loss.”

This free event consists of a service that allows families to say the name of their deceased child aloud, lighting of candles in honour of those who have died and a memory table that will be filled with photographs brought by family and friends.

The vigil starts at 6:30pm at the Fogolar Furlan Club.