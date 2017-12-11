SnowNow
Monday December 11th, 2017

Posted at 8:12pm

Amherstburg
Amherstburg Town Council learned Monday night that if it deiced to contract out police services in the town to Windsor Police, the town would save $567,802 a year or $2,839,010 over five years.

If the town decided to move forward with a contract with Windsor police, the Amherstburg Chief and the Deputy Chief positions would be eliminated, and a Staff Sergeant position added.

All existing staff would become part of the Windsor Police Service, and everyone except the senior command, would maintain their rank/position and seniority and would continue to serve in Amherstburg, including the auxiliary officers.

The next step is for the town to get public feedback on the proposal. Public meetings will be held at the end of January with a decision expected on February 26th, 2018.

