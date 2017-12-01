The Canadian Coast Guard will be winding down their annual operations and will close the Amherstburg base on December 11th.

Canadian Coast Guard rescue boats are designed for open-water use and cannot be operated in ice.

During this time, winter search and rescue operations will be carried out by the Canadian Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard using icebreakers and may call upon other available vessels in the area to assist if required. Aircraft from the Department of National Defence and the United States Coast Guard are also involved in search and rescue operations, as necessary.

The station will reopen in April 2018.