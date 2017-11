This winter, the City of Windsor’s Public Works Department is ready to roll out some new technology.

Residents will be able to see what roads have had salt trucks or plows pass over them by accessing the City’s Open Data page.

The city says there will be a half hour delay between when a truck salts or plows a road and when the information updates on the open data map but the image on the map will represent a two-hour period.

You can find the tracking page here.