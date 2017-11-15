A Windsor man is facing charges after police found unmarked cigarettes in his car.

Police say they were located during a traffic stop on November 10th, 2017 on Highway 401 near Kenesserie Road.

The 56 year old Windsor man is facing charges of adult possess unmarked cigarettes, contrary to the tobacco tax act, adult driving motor vehicle while under suspension, and adult drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit, contrary to the highway traffic act.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 8th, 2017 to answer to the charges.