A Windsor man is facing several charges after an early morning incident.

Police say it was around 2am on Monday November 27th, 2017 when the complainant was travelling eastbound on Tecumseh Road East near Hall Avenue when they reported that a yellow Ford Mustang narrowly missed colliding with their vehicle as the Mustang exited from a parking lot.

Further along Tecumseh Road the vehicles stopped side-by-side and the driver of the Mustang was yelling at the complainant. The Mustang continued to be operated in an erratic manner and the complainant called police to report the incident.

The complainant followed the Mustang to a residence. As the complainant passed the parked Mustang, the driver again began to yell obscenities.

The driver of the Mustang then reportedly pursued the complainants vehicle.

Patrol officers were able to locate and stop the Mustang in the area of North Talbot Road near Sixth Concession.

Officers formed the opinion that the driver of the Mustang was impaired due to previous alcohol consumption and he was arrested without incident.

A 30-year-old male from Windsor is facing charges of impaired driving, exceed legal limit and dangerous driving.