The VON Secret Santa Campaign returns again this year helping area seniors enjoy a traditional, festive dinner.

A donation of $6.25 delivers a warm smile and free turkey dinner through the VON Meals on Wheels program.

“In addition to enjoying a delicious meal, our clients are so thankful to be remembered during the holidays. A note is included with the meal informing the clients that the meal is a gift from generous donors who are thinking of them and care for them,” said Sharon Bevington. “Thankfully, the people in Windsor-Essex are always willing to open their hearts to support others in our community. It doesn’t take much to provide an affordable holiday dinner and share the warmth of the season. “

To find out more or to donate, visit www.vonwindsoressex.ca/santa or call 519-254-4866 ext 6235.