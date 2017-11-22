Two people in Lakeshore were assaulted with bear spray while attempting to stop a theft from motor vehicle two suspects attempting to enter into vehicles on St. Charles.

According to the OPP it happened around 12:30am on November 22nd, 2017.

Police say that bear spray is legal in Canada for use only against attacking bears and is regulated by health Canada and the pest control products act. Spraying people with bear spray is strictly prohibited and under the Canadian Criminal Code it is illegal to sell, advertise or carry any product designed for personal protection against human attack.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to immediately contact the Lakeshore OPP at 519-728-1810.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.