

The University of Windsor has been ranked among the top universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018.

This is the second straight year UWindsor has made the list.

The University is one of only 26 Canadian universities that Times Higher Education rates among the best in the world. There are 96 universities in Canada, and 1,000 universities out of about 20,000 institutions worldwide — qualified for the Times Higher Education 2018 list.

Times Higher Education rankings are based on teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.